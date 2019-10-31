Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 4,344,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OII. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

