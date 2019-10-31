Nvwm LLC Buys New Shares in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.62. 797,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

