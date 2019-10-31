Nvwm LLC Acquires New Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of WEX by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in WEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in WEX by 29.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,717,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in WEX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $815,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Shares of WEX traded down $15.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.11. 37,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.49 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

