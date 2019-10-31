Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.43

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and traded as low as $7.37. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 11,747 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.