Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 17,147 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 195,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

