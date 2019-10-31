Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 256,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $680.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

