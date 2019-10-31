Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,231 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,518,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after purchasing an additional 377,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,233,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,230,000 after purchasing an additional 290,595 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 720,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,916,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 66,414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 243,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $47.04.

