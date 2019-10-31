NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 43.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,016,000 after buying an additional 346,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 144.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after buying an additional 218,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 210,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 167,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.20.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Williams Capital raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

