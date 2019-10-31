Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne Sells 18,812 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80.

NTRS opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $103.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 442,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,920,000 after purchasing an additional 390,783 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

