Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

OSB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 497,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.00. Norbord has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.51 million. Norbord had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 859,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after buying an additional 138,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norbord by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 220,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

