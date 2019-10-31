Noodles & Co (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Noodles & Co has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.08-0.16 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.08-0.16 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Co to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market cap of $234.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50 and a beta of 0.25. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

