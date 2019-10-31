Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nokia reported mixed third-quarter 2019 results, wherein the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line missed the same. The Finnish telecom network equipment maker is witnessing healthy underlying momentum in its focus areas of software and enterprise, which augurs well for its licensing business. The ramp up of next-generation 5G networks is likely to improve market conditions significantly through 2019 and beyond. However, the company’s international operations expose it to geopolitical uncertainty, which are likely to impact top line. It is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade due to Brexit with other European Union members. High operating costs to develop novel products along with under-utilization of resources and lapses in sound financial management remain other challenges.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Santander raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an underweight rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.20.

NOK stock remained flat at $$3.65 during trading on Monday. 34,397,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,429,957. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after buying an additional 2,139,116 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after buying an additional 3,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,243,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

