Noble (NYSE:NE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Noble (NYSE:NE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

NYSE:NE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Noble has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $321.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, Director Julie H. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

