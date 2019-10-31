Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $451.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.04. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

