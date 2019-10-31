NiSource (NYSE:NI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.98.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,718. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $957,242.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $659,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 329,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,863,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.