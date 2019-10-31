Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.95.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

