Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $72,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Hagan bought 42,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $250,495.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,100 shares of company stock worth $335,795 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FS KKR Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

