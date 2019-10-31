Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 20,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,301,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,613,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONCE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

ONCE stock opened at $108.27 on Thursday. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $114.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.58). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 397.68%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

