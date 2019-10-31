Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 222,048 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. M/I Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.96.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

