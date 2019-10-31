NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.43. NIO shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 17,197,166 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $2.50 target price on shares of NIO and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 152.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($57.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $27,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 100.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 32.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

