Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,572 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 47,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 1,016,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

