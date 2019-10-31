NIC’s (EGOV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get NIC alerts:

NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 946,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,462. NIC has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of NIC by 6.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NIC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.