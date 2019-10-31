Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 543,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

NEXA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 148,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.41. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $613.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.65 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 1.02%. Research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEXA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

