Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

NYSE:NR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 1,602,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $661.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

NR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

