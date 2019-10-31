Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-2.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

NMRK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,338. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 5.69%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

