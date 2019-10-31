NewFocus Financial Group LLC Sells 77 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.70. 4,946,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,558. The company has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.27.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Stephens set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.85.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.