NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.29. 13,552,684 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

