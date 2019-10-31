NewFocus Financial Group LLC Buys 11,619 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.85. 10,505,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,728,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

