NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total value of $3,615,502.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.09.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.27. 4,410,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.46. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.