New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

NDSN stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $158.48.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $2,018,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $694,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,455 shares in the company, valued at $30,471,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,679 shares of company stock worth $8,066,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

