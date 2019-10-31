New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

