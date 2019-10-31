New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Signature Bank worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 18.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.14 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

