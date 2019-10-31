New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.44 Million Holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

MDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital set a $72.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

