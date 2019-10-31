New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 30,100 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of First Horizon National worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,714,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Horizon National by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 852,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after buying an additional 616,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in First Horizon National by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 520,900 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.18 on Thursday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.