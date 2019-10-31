New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 68.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 279.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $133,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,701,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $248,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,909 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

