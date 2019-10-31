New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 8.2%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 3,836,227 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,790,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

Get New Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1,528.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 510,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,910 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.