Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NURO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 136,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Neurometrix has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurometrix will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NURO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.