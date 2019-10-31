Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.36. Neuralstem shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuralstem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative return on equity of 170.51% and a negative net margin of 39,417.64%.

Neuralstem Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUR)

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

