NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.36. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.98 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,963.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

