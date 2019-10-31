Nepsis Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nepsis Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $132.84 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

