Neal E. West Sells 750 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $81,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Neal E. West sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

NASDAQ KALU traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 135,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,784. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.99.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 293,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,352 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

