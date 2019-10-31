nDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $9,037.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. nDEX has a total market cap of $9,037.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last week, nDEX has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00218377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.01398220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

