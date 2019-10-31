NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,266. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBTB. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on NBT Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

