NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

NBI stock opened at A$2.08 ($1.48) on Thursday. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.08.

