Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) vs. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Head to Head Analysis

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers 4.11% 4.52% 1.98% Eagle Bulk Shipping 1.03% 0.27% 0.15%

33.0% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime Containers and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers $133.92 million 0.52 $12.70 million N/A N/A Eagle Bulk Shipping $310.09 million 1.05 $12.57 million $0.18 24.67

Navios Maritime Containers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navios Maritime Containers and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Navios Maritime Containers currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.54%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Navios Maritime Containers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Containers is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

