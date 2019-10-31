Nautilus (NLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nautilus to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Nautilus news, Director M Carl Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.