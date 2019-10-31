National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.87. National Retail Properties also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.74-2.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $58.33 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.25). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.14% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.29.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.