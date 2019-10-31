National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $31.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 35,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,547,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after acquiring an additional 283,067 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 270,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.25, a PEG ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

