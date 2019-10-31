National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.31. 1,977,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,561. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 14.53%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

