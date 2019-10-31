National Bank Financial Comments on Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.05.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$572.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$558.56 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.